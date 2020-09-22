Linden D. Sonifrank
Linden Daniel Sonifrank, 77, a resident of Dayton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Sonifrank was born Oct. 23, 1942, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late George and Clara Crider Sonifrank.
He owned and operated Soniman’s Furniture. He loved to hunt and spend time in the mountains. He was a member of Bank Mennonite Church.
On Dec. 23, 1972, he married Nellie Lahman Sonifrank, who passed away June 2, 2016.
Surviving are his children, Grace Glenn of Dayton, Patricia Beery of Mount Crawford, Cecil Sonifrank and wife, Gloria, of Dayton, Rebecca Pletcher and husband, Phillip, of Indiana; siblings, David Sonifrank (Janet) of Singers Glen, Arlene Miller (Robert) of Fulks Run, Lillie Lahman (Floyd) of Rockingham, Janet Thompson (Jeffrey) of Rockingham; brothers-in-law, James Horst of Weyers Cave, Roger Kulp of Indiana; sister-in-law, Eva Sonifrank Glanzer of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Dustin Beery, Cheyanne Beery, Alicia Hoover and husband, Jordan, Sabrina Pletcher, Abigail Pletcher, Trenton Pletcher; and a great-grandson, Barrett Hoover.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Sonifrank was preceded in death by a son, Dean Sonifrank; siblings, Clifton Sonifrank, Beulah Estep and husband, Thomas, Oma Sonifrank, Carolyn Sonifrank, Loretta Horst, Nona Kulp and Nolan Sonifrank.
Ministers of the church will conduct a graveside service Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Bank Cemetery at 11 a.m.
The family will receive friends outside at Bank Mennonite Church on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
