Linden White of Fredericksburg, Va., was peacefully welcomed into heaven on Nov. 21, 2021. L. White, as a lot of people called him, was born and raised in Tenth Legion Broadway, Va., to the parents of Jean and Shirley White and he had two sisters, Patricia White Chesshir and Phyllis Adams White.
After he graduated from Broadway High School in 1960, he went on to attend Virginia Tech and received a degree in Architectural Engineering in 1964. His love for Virginia Tech is something you could never doubt. During his college years, he was a Sergeant in the Corps of Cadets, a member of the German Club Greek Society and a member of the Hokie Club. After graduation, he was an avid contributor to several Hokies Scholarship funds (naming them in honor of his parents), the Athletic Fund and the Engineering Department. He was a diehard Hokie.
After college he pursued a career in Building Construction and eventually opened his own company, L. White and Co., which ultimately became one of the most successful General Contractors in the Virginia area. He was a member of the Associated General Contractors (AGC) and served as the Virginia Chapter President in the mid 90’s. He also enjoyed giving back to the Fredericksburg community and was a member of several clubs throughout the years such as Dominion Club, Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, Ducks Unlimited and co-founder of The Fredericksburg Regional Alliance. He also funded a Scholarship in the name of his parents at the University of Mary Washington benefiting students who participate in volunteer service for the university.
He was a man of many stories and would love to share tales from various travels, life experiences and most importantly sharing updates on his four children, Martha Sanusi (August), Chris White (Catesby), Bryan White (Susan), Ashley Ellington (Heath) and his 13 grandchildren. If you ever had a question about any topic under the moon, he WOULD know the answer. It was up to you whether you wanted to believe it or not. In his spare time, he enjoyed duck hunting, boating, cooking, gardening, landscaping, entertaining, wine collecting and shopping around for oriental rugs. He was so proud of his wine cellar full of wine he collected over the years and truly had a green thumb as he designed every inch of the landscape at his house. He loved the Holiday Season, full of spending time with family, lots of laughter and cheer, a lot of his good cooking and especially Christmas Eve dinners with family in front of the fire at Renato’s. In true L. White fashion, ANYWAY……
The family will be celebrating Linden’s life and receiving visitors between 3 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Renato’s restaurant in Fredericksburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
