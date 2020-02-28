Lindy Leon "Buck" Nazelrod, 64, of Timberville, Va., passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 12, 1955, in Petersburg, W.Va., and was a son of Lucy Evans Nazelrod of Harrisonburg, and the late Lindy Earl Nazelrod.
Buck worked at Packaging Corporation in Harrisonburg. He also had been a truck driver. He was a member of Sunset Drive United Methodist Church in Broadway, the NRA, and the Valley Cruisers.
On May 13, 1995, he married the former Susan Wampler, who survives.
Also surviving in addition to his wife and mother is one son, Christopher W. Nazelrod and wife, Frances, of Rockingham; one brother, Lindy Lee Nazelrod of McGaheysville; two sisters, Vickie Barnes of Verona, and Theresa Shifflett of Elkton, and two granddaughters, Makayla Nazelrod, and Katelyn Nazelrod.
One son, Wesley Earl Nazelrod, preceded him in death.
Burial will be private. The body was cremated. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
