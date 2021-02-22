Lisa Fridley Dofflemyer, 55, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at home. She was born Dec. 8, 1965, and was a daughter of Linda Smith Tomey and husband, Dick, of Waynesboro and the late Cecil Lawrence Fridley.
She is also preceded in death by her grandparents, Oscar and Helen Smith and Ernest and Mary Fridley; father and mother-in-law, Cecil and Norva Dofflemyer.
On Oct. 31, 1996, she married Jeff Dofflemyer, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Breanna Nicole Dofflemyer; stepdaughter, Melissa “Missy” Eppard and husband, Derik; brothers, Larry Fridley and Gary Fridley; sister, Gail Fridley and partner, Tracy; sister-in-law, Crissy Dofflemyer and husband, Robbie; grandchildren, Macayla Clements and husband, Nick, Bubba Eppard and McKenna Eppard; great-granchildren, Sadie Clements and Brady Clements; nieces, Whitney, Lisa, Hannah, Kalli, Karissa and Khloie; great-nieces, Emerie and Hattie; and great-nephew, Gavin.
Lisa was a Deli Manager of the Food Lion in Elkton. She enjoyed crafting, spending time with family at Massanutten Resort, vacations at Myrtle Beach and Cherrystone.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Wayne Taylor and Pastor Barbara Hensley officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Feb. 23 prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Martha Jefferson Phillips Cancer Center, 500 Martha Jefferson Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.