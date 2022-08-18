Lisa Jean Pinkerton Garber, 53, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Lisa was born on June 26, 1969 in Fairfax, and was the daughter to Robert K. Pinkerton, Jr., who survives and Tabitha Jean Buzzard Boggs who precedes her in death. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by a nephew, Charles Pinkerton.
Lisa loved her job working at Sunnyside Retirement Home for 16 years as a nurse administrator. She had a wonderful sense of humor and always made her family laugh. She enjoyed ordering her smoothies from McDonalds, singing, but most importantly, she loved being a mother and grandmother.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her son, Dakota Pinkerton, John Robert Garber and wife, Kayla; three brothers, Donnie Pinkerton, Johnny Boggs and wife, Karla, Jimmy Boggs; sister, DeeDee Ervine and husband, Rick; grandchildren, John Lucas Garber and Savannah Garber. nephews, Cory Alexander, Justin Alexander, Bryson Boggs; niece, Heaven Pinkerton and numerous extended family.
All services will be private.
