Lisa Jo Ellerbee, 57, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Keezletown, Va., on Aug. 29, 2021. Ms. Ellerbee was born Sept. 16, 1963. She was a daughter of Stanley and Joan Shifflett of Harrisonburg, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth W. Ellerbee, wife, Hannah, and grandchildren, Luke, Brynna and James of Madison, Wis.; daughter, Cara, of Keezletown, Va.; sister, Teresa Shifflett of McGaheysville, Va.; brother, Michael, wife, Cindy, of Harrisonburg, Va.; sister, Carol Johnson, husband, David, of Harrisonburg; seven nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren on Sept. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. Guests are asked to mask and observe social distancing as possible.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Condolences may be shared at www.Kygers.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ‘For the Love of Alex’ INC.
