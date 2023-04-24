Lisa Marie Lotts, 53, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her residence with her beloved family right by her side.
Lisa was born in Staunton, Va. on Aug. 8, 1969, daughter of Charlotte (Diehl) Lotts and the late Raymond Lee Lotts.
Lisa was a beloved mother, a strong woman, and a fighter. She never gave up. Lisa loved spending time with her kids, family, and friends at concerts, the beach, and most of all, Cape Hatteras.
Lisa was kind, giving, and loving. She touched the lives of everyone she met.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are two children, Nicholas and Tiffany Sanner; two sisters, Melissa Lotts of Stuarts Draft and Cheryl (Lotts) Reed and her husband, James, of Greenville; and a niece, Riley Reed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. William “Bill” Trice.
To honor Lisa’s memory, please wear a shade of blue, her favorite color.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
