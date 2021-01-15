Lita Cowles Pascarella of Salisbury, Md., died peacefully on Jan. 10, 2021. She is survived by Jacalyn Wood (Phil), Salisbury, Md., Jonathan (Jed) Pascarella (Kristi), Harrisonburg, Va., and Brett Pascarella, Bristow, Va.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High St., Salisbury, MD 21801 or Coastal Hospice, 2604 Old Ocean City Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
