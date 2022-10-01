Llewellyn Carl Wilkins, 86, of Baker, WV passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Winchester Memorial Hospital, Winchester, VA, surrounded by his family.
Born February 22, 1936 in Needmore, WV, he was the son of the late Landis R. and Iva E. (Combs) Wilkins.
Llewellyn was a lifetime farmer and retired after 28 years of service as a bus driver for Hardy County schools. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
On September 12, 1959, after a 5 year courtship, he married the love of his life, Jean L. (Keller) Wilkins, who preceded him in death on October 4, 2021. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Denzil Wilkins and sister, Loretta “Sissy” Perkins.
He is survived by his daughters, Lana Sue Wilkins and Lisa Ann Basye (John); grandchildren, Lindsey Funkhouser (Travis), Justin Basye (Taylor) and Leanna Basye and his great-grandchildren, Meyer Funkhouser and Lauranell Basye, all of Baker, WV, a “special son”, Terry Miller (Sherry) and granddaughter, Kacie Miller, of Broadway, VA, siblings, Roy L. Wilkins (Betty) of Winchester, VA, Marquetta “Quettee” Oates of Gore, VA, and Robert “Buster” Wilkins (Judy) of Baker, WV.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Lost River United Methodist Church, Lost River, WV. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Baker, WV.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6-8pm at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Greenwood Cemetery, c/o Debra Branson, 115 Big Ridge Rd, Baker, WV 26801 or Mathias Baker Fire Co., P.O. Box 59, Mathias, WV 26801.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.