Lloyd Edward Wenger, 90, a resident of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Wenger was born in Dayton, Va., on Sept. 10, 1931, and was a son of the late John Jacob and Naomi Virginia Early Wenger.
He was a farmer and woodworker. In 1962, he was ordained into the ministry. He was a member of Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church.
On Jan. 15, 1953, he married Mary Evelyn Rohrer Wenger, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Lewis Wenger and wife, Margaret, of Dayton, Phyllis Zimmerman and husband, Joseph, of Bridgewater, Linden Wenger and wife, Kathy, of Bridgewater, Allen Wenger and wife, Phyllis, of Bridgewater, Franklin Wenger and wife, Karen, of Bridgewater, Gabe Wenger and wife, Esther, of Dayton and Mary Ellen Showalter and husband, Willard, of Dayton; brothers, Neil Wenger and wife, Annie, of Dayton and Willis Wenger and wife, Ruth, of Dayton; 29 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wenger was preceded in death by his siblings, Edith Wenger Good and husband, John O. Good, and John E. Wenger and wife, Mattie.
The ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
The body will be taken to his home where a walk through visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.