Lloyd Ormond Bishop, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Sept. 17, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va.
Mr. Bishop was born June 11, 1933, in Portland, Maine, the only son of Lloyd Willard Bishop and Marjorie Ormon Bishop.
A graduate of Bowdoin College (B.A., summa cum laude), Middlebury College (M.A.), and Columbia University (Ph.D.), he was a scholar and professor of French language and literature. He spent extended periods of time studying in France as a Fulbright Scholar and graduate student. While living at Columbia’s International House, he met the love of his life, Julia Winston Smith, and married her the same year (1958).
Mr. Bishop taught at Vanderbilt University, the University of Maine, and the University of North Carolina in the 1960s. From 1969 to 1996, he taught at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, where he won several teaching awards and was elected to the university’s Academy of Teaching Excellence. He enjoyed researching special topics in French literature, authoring articles and books on romanticism, comedy, and stylistic criticism, and one book outside his field: In Defense of Altruism.
After retiring in 1996, Mr. and Mrs. Bishop moved to New Bern, North Carolina, where he served as volunteer editor of a newsletter advocating for clean rivers and wetlands, published by the Neuse River Foundation.
The Bishops moved to Harrisonburg in 2000, and began living at Sunnyside Retirement Community soon afterward. For many years, Mr. Bishop volunteered as an English language and literacy tutor at Skyline Literary Agency. He loved reading, writing, listening to music, spending time with family, and vacationing near lakes and oceans.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Bishop is survived by a son, Lloyd Willard Bishop II and daughter-in-law, Bonnie; a daughter, Norris Bishop Phillips and son-in-law, Jeff; granddaughter, Alexa Phillips and grandson-in-law Niko; and a grandson, Cole Phillips.
At Mr. Bishop’s request, his body will be cremated and all services will be held privately.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
