Lloyd Weaver Jr.
A memorial service for Lloyd Weaver, Jr., who passed away on April 7, 2020, will be held on July 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Huntington Mennonite Church, 785 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601. A recording of the service may be viewed online by visiting https://www.huntingtonmennonite.org. There will be a reception to follow the service where the family will receive friends.
