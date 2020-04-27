Lois Ann Short
Lois Ann Short, 76, a resident of Harrisonburg, died April 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH. She was born April 23, 1944, in Page County, and was a daughter of the late Bobby Lee and Ruth Maxine Alger Petefish.
She worked for a number of years in the Deli at Wal-Mart in Luray.
Surviving are a daughter, Lori Miller and husband, Neil, of Timberville; granddaughter, Candice Shifflett of Harrisonburg; great-grandson, Brody Williams; sisters, Lana Hoak and husband, Dennis “Hokie” of Luray and Susan Dovel and husband, Dennis, of Stanley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
