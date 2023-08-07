Age 89, went to live with Jesus on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Lois was born on March 16, 1934, to a family of ministry, Rolly and Mae Chambers. She was shown the path for what became a lifetime of devotion to loving well and ministering to anyone that enjoyed her company. She grew up in church with her father, who was a minister, but died when she was only 17. She was the youngest of three girls. Carol Palmer preceded her death, and she has a surviving sister, Margaret Redfield
Lois met and married David James Crosbie at Aurora College, Ill. in June of 1954, who preceded her in death. They had four surviving daughters, Susan Bradshaw (Scott), Carole Crosbie, Caye Burke (Ted) and Kelly Ott (Rob); six grandchildren, Chad Mathias, David Bradshaw, Chris Mathias, Jennifer Styles, Brendan Myers and Casey Collins and 14 great-grandchildren.
Lois served in many capacities in her life to encourage and support fellow Christians on their journey and was a humble servant. She was a school teacher for a short time then dedicated her time to her family and church. She taught Sunday school, children’s choir, led many youth groups, and participated in many small groups. She founded the Morning with My Friends Daycare at Timberville Brethren Church as well. She had an incredible glow that both children and adults were drawn to. Her gentleness and love shown through her smile, this will be greatly missed. Lois was a prayer warrior and prayed diligently over her family and friends. The impact of her dedication will expand the generations.
There will be a private graveside ceremony for the family at the Timberville Brethren Church with the Rev. Ansel Seeds. The celebration of life service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Aug. 12, at Grace Covenant Church, 337 Emmaus Road, Harrisonburg, Va., by the Rev. Bert McTier with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to support travel expenses for out of state missionaries.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
