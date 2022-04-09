Lois Bare Spitzer, 87, of Fulks Run, VA went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 8, 2022, at Timberview Crossing in Timberville.
She was born July 29, 1934 in Rockingham County to the late William Newton and Laura Winfrey Ayres Bare.
Lois was a B.H.S. graduate of 1951. She was Postmaster at Bergton Post Office. She had also worked at Holly Farms Hatchery, Rockingham Poultry, Cannery, Farmers Supply, Beacon Feeds, and sold Avon and Stanley products. She was a member of Mt. Carmel United Brethren in Christ Church in Fulks Run, and a member of the musical group God’s Blessings. She was a substitute teacher for R.C.P.S. She was an active volunteer at Pleasant View Homes, an avid supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and worked at the election polls. She enjoyed interior painting and fixing hair for her family and friends. She was famous for her peanut brittle and ham potpie.
On September 10, 1955 she married Stanley E. Spitzer, who survives.
Also surviving is one daughter, Cindy Thompson and husband Darrell of Broadway; three sons, Travis Spitzer and wife Cindy of Fulks Run, Terry Spitzer and wife June of Fulks Run, Trent Spitzer and wife Carrie of Broadway; grandchildren, Jessica Atkins and husband Jarvis, Valerie Foley and husband Ehren, Shane Spitzer and wife Brandy, Cody Spitzer, William Spitzer, Dane Spitzer, Benjamin Spitzer, Keely Spitzer; great grandchildren, Jazelle Atkins, Kaleb Spitzer, Aubrey Foley, Lyla Spitzer, Nora Foley, Paislee Spitzer; one sister, Carolyn Mohler of Bridgewater; a number of nieces and nephews.
Four brothers, John Bare, William “Billy” Bare, Robert Bare, and DeRay Bare preceded Lois in death.
Pastor Scott Budde and Ronnie Fulk will conduct a graveside service Monday 1 PM at Mtn. Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
There will be no viewing or services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Weekday Religious Education, P.O. Box 835, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Timber View Crossing and Sentara Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
