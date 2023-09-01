Lois June Huffman Brown, 76, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
Mrs. Brown was born Nov. 9, 1946, in Harrisonburg, Va. to the late George Edward and Marie Billheimer Huffman.
She worked for the Daily News-Record and Western Auto as a bookkeeper before working in food service at Golden Corral and VMRC’s Dining Services. She graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1965 and was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
On Sept. 20, 1980, she married Earl Leroy Brown, who preceded her in death Dec. 2, 2004.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her sister, Ann Knicely and husband, Gene; nieces and nephews, Kathy Beckler, DiAnn Robins, David Knicely and Steven Knicely; six great-nieces and nephews; and six great-great-nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Susan Reaves officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 or to Asbury United Methodist Church’s Sister Church Parsonage Project, 205 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.