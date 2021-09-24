Lois Catherine Peachey Yoder, 92, died Sept. 22, 2021, at the home of her daughter following a stroke and several years of dementia.
Lois was born Nov. 12, 1928, the oldest of nine children of Harvey and Anna Hartzler Peachey in Belleville, Pa. While dementia stole many memories, she always clearly remembered and frequently recounted details of her family and the happy childhood she and her siblings shared.
In June of 1951, she married Robert Dean Yoder. She moved with him and their first child, Karen, to Harrisonburg for him to study at EMU, then EMC. Their second child, Kent, was born during that time. Upon Robert’s graduation they moved back to Belleville, where their son, Doug, was born, and lived there until Robert returned to teach at EMU some years later. Their daughter, Kim, was born after the move to Harrisonburg.
Lois worked a variety of jobs. She received training at Baltimore City Hospital and was an LPN, called Licensed Vocational Nurse at that time, and worked in the nursery at RMH at night when Robert was a student. After their second child was born and during the years in Belleville, she was a homemaker and wonderful mother. When the family moved to Harrisonburg and after Kim was born, she was offered a job cleaning the kitchen and preparing the dough at one of the first pizza shops in the Harrisonburg area, located on Chicago Avenue, near the present day LaMorena. In a letter to her sister, Helen, she related that she was going to accept that job because she was able to take baby Kim with her and still contribute to the family finances. In later years, she worked in the post office at EMC. Her fondest work memories, however, were of the years she worked at Sunnyside Presbyterian Home, shopping and running errands for the residents and taking them on many outings.
Lois’ first love was her family. She poured herself into family life and raising her children. When grandchildren came she was an invaluable help to their working mothers. For many years, until her dementia progressed, the entire family spent every Sunday evening at her home, eating delicious food, playing many games of badminton and sharing endless family stories and much laughter.
In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her husband, Robert; an infant son, Craig Lee Yoder; brothers, James Peachey, Harve Peachey, Solomon Peachey and Loren Peachey; sisters, Patsy Zook and husband, Chet, and Joanne Kauffman and husband, Leroy, and brother-in-law, Jim Diffenderfer.
She is survived by daughter, Karen (Bill) Dean; sons, Kent (Diane) Yoder and Doug Yoder and daughter, Kim Yoder, who lived with Lois and provided much care and companionship. She is also survived by grandchildren, Teresa Hinkley of Harrisonburg, Laura (Shannon)Hirtriter of Harrisonburg, Justin (Heather) Yoder of Singers Glen, Todd Yoder and partner, Laura Recker of Portland, Ore., and Bryce Yoder and girlfriend, Alexandra Schmidt of Harrisonburg; great-grandchildren, Bryan Koogler and girlfriend, Anna Messer, Oliver Hinkley, Amaranth Hinkley, Rowan Hirtriter, Hadley Hirtriter, Judah Yoder and Ellis Yoder; sisters, Jane Diffenderfer of Lititz, Pa., and Helen (Floyd) Yoder of Reedsville, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Delores Peachey of Belleville, Pa., Lois Peachey of Doylestown, Pa., and Janice Peachey of Burnham, Pa., along with many nieces and nephews.
The body will be cremated and a graveside service held in Allensville, Pa., at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
