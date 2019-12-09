Lois Denell Keeling Potter
Lois Denell (Keeling) Potter, 99, widow of Walter Edward Potter, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Potter was born in Pittsburg, Texas, on Oct. 29, 1920, a daughter of the late Lonnie and Cora (Cope) Keeling.
Mrs. Potter retired from the University of Texas at Texas, where she was employed as a secretary. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, bird watching and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Potter was preceded in death by four sisters.
Surviving are two daughters, Diane E. Ball and her husband, Kimbrough, of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Ellen P. Beatty and her husband, Jeff, of Weyers Cave; four grandchildren, Paul Temple and his wife, Sherry, David Temple, Matt Temple and Claire Ball; and two great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Sarah Temple.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family Online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.