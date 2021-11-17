Lois Elaine Cook Auville, 91, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Lois was born Dec. 4, 1929, a daughter of the late Viola Lena (Cook) and Galen Thomas Driver.
Lois worked as a CNA at the Bridgewater Home and was a lifelong member of the Briery Branch Church of the Brethren where she taught Sunday school and served on the board. Many people were led to their relationship with the Lord through Lois' teachings and Bible studies and the life she lived. Some of Lois' hobbies were quilting and reading her Bible faithfully. Lois felt very blessed by her family and loved them all, and the family was blessed by her.
On Oct. 22, 1949, she was united in marriage to Stanley Marion Auville Sr., who preceded her in death Oct. 20, 2008.
Lois is survived by sons, Tom C. Auville (Dianne) of Rockingham, John A. Auville (Patricia) of Bridgewater, Miles O. Auville (Susie) of Bridgewater and Stanley "Duner" M. Auville Jr. (Yvette) of Dayton; daughter-in-law, Kathy Auville of Dayton; sister, Wanda Holsinger Adams (Jim) of Staunton; brothers, Clarke Driver (Doris) of Dayton and Danny Driver (Debbie) of Bridgewater; grandchildren, David Auville (Ginger), Scott Auville (Melinda), Katie Auville, Adam Auville (Meredith), Jason Auville (Teresa), Wesley Auville (Heather), Joshua Auville (Anita), Ashley Messick (Josh), Amy Barnett (Aaron), Angie Shy (Eric), Brandon and Brett Auville, Amy McCauley (Jeff), and JD Siever (Katie); great-grandchildren, Cody Auville, Jasmine Auville, Layne and Jacob Auville, Jordyn and Wyatt Auville, Owen, Eli, and Eden Messick, Wilder Barnett, Trey McCauley, Jaggar Siever, Ryan Fix, Levi and Lance Christian; six great-great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Driver and Carol Driver.
She was preceded in death by a son, Donald Auville, and brothers, Norlyn and Dale Driver.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater or anytime at the home of Miles and Susie Auville.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren with Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Briery Branch Church of the Brethren, 6628 Briery Branch Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
