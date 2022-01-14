Eleanor took Jesus’ hand on Dec. 3, 2021. Born on Dec. 27, 1924, in Scottdale, Pa., she was predeceased by two husbands, Clyde Carter and E. Paul Weaver and an infant son.
She is survived by her sons, Jim (Pam) Carter, Dave (Debi) Carter and Lenny (Holly) Carter; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, although she claimed more than those numbers.
Growing up in the hills of small-town Pennsylvania, she attended Bethany Theological Seminary in Chicago, met her husband there, and served as a missionary in Gujarat state, India for five years.
Friendly, kind and loving, she judged none. Over the years, she enjoyed close friends like Margaret Thomason, Usha and Mahendra Khatri, and her stepdaughter, Nelda Sollenberger, all of whom became part of the extended family she created and nurtured.
The family is grateful for the loving care she received at the Bridgewater Retirement Home. Donations can be made in her name to the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, the Bridgewater Retirement Home or the Bethany Theological Seminary.
