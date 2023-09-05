Lois Elizabeth “Lizzie” Caplinger Burkholder, 86, a resident of Rockingham, Va., passed away Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Burkholder was born Jan. 5, 1937, in Criders, Va., to the late Ithiel Frank and Wilda Beulah Dove Caplinger.
She worked for several phone companies before retiring from Verizon in 1992 and was a member of Firm Foundation Church in Harrisonburg.
On Sept. 1, 1956, she married Irvin David “Fotch” Burkholder, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Burkholder is survived by her daughter, Dawn Weaver and husband, Bill, of Mount Crawford; grandchildren, Benjamin Weaver, and wife, Alyssa, and Rachel Weaver; sisters-in-law, Shirley Caplinger of Peach Tree City, Ga., and Lois Wenger and husband, Robert; brothers-in-law, Clarence Burkholder and wife, Sharon, Boyd Burkholder and wife, Sharon, Earl Burkholder and wife, Donna, Dwight Burkholder and wife, Linda, and Ruel Burkholder and wife, Diane; and numerous nieces and nephews and their spouses.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burkholder was preceded in death by her siblings, Velma May, Alverta Dove, Lela Crumley, Nola Murray, Norma Bowman and Ray Caplinger; and her sister-in-law, Jane Burkholder.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Mt. Clinton Cemetery with Pastor Lucas Cook officiating.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Firm Foundation Church, 1314 Pleasant Valley Road, Harrisonburg, Va. with Pastor Lucas Cook officiating.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
