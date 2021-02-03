Lois Ellen (Hammer) Offenbacker
Lois Ellen (Hammer) Offenbacker, 68, of McGaheysville, passed away Feb. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Oct. 20, 1952, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Thelma Shifflett Hammer.
Lois enjoyed being around her family and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Offenbacker; sons, Bobby R. Offenbacker Jr. and wife, Julie, and Danny Offenbacker and wife, Ullena; sister, Ethel Hammer; grandchildren, Jessica, Payton, Courtney and Daniel Offenbacker and Carter Hartman; stepgrandchildren, A.J. Waybright and Dakota Hartman; and great-grandchild, Brantley Thompson.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating.
Friends and family may pay their respects anytime Friday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
