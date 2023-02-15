Lois Ellen Tuckson, 67, of Clarksburg, W.Va., left this world on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, to the loving arms of Christ her Savior.
She was born March 22, 1955, to the late Thomas and Joanna (Skelton) Bishop of Mount Crawford.
Lois never met a stranger and was loved by so many people. She will be forever missed.
Lois is survived by her brother, Carl Bishop of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Phyllis Liskey of Keezletown and Shirley Cuiock of Monroe, N.C.; and two sons, James Tuckson Jr. and Doug Pratt. She is preceded in death by her husband, James "Tuck" Tuckson Sr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any local United Way.
Online condolences can be made at DavisFuneralHomeWV.com.
Davis Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory is honored to serve the Tuckson family.
