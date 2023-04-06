Lois French Lockhart, 98, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at White Birch Communities in Harrisonburg, Va.
Lois was born in Clintwood, Va. on July 4, 1924, the daughter of the late Edna Sutherland French and Newton Bishop French Sr.
She graduated from Mary Washington College in 1945, and spent her career as an educator in the Dickenson County School System. Lois spent most of her career at Clintwood High School where she served as the Librarian and English teacher. She enjoyed working with young people and influenced many student's lives. Lois loved to read, and to travel. She saw most of the U.S. and also traveled to the British Isles, Europe, and Australia. She was the most wonderful wife, mother, and mommom. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
On Dec. 26, 1960, she was united in marriage to Chris Lockhart, who preceded her in death. They had been married over 60 years at the time of his death in 2021.
Lois is survived by a daughter, Leslie Lockhart Intemann and husband, Brad, of Bridgewater, Va.; granddaughters, Hannah Flora and husband, Scott, and Ashley Intemann and fiance, Josh; great-grandson, Nathaniel Flora; nieces, Christa Conner and husband, Keith, and Cari Hotter and husband, Tim; and nephew, Chandon Ford and wife, Brenda.
Lois was preceded in death by her brother, N.B. French Jr.
Her family wishes to thank the staff at White Birch Communities for the loving care that Lois received in their Memory Care facility and Sentara Hospice Services for their support.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Clintwood United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Lockhart Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Lois' beloved Clintwood United Methodist Church are appreciated. The address is P.O. Box 237, Clintwood, VA 24228.
Mullins Funeral Home and Staff are serving the Lockhart family. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsfuneralhome.net.
