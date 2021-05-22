Lois Jean Dove
Lois Jean Dove, 86, of Rockingham County, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Mrs. Dove was born on June 21, 1934, in Southwest, Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Worley and Sarah Summers Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, a sister, and a great-grandson, Raymond Chester Devore.
Lois was employed at Walker Manufacturing before she decided to stay at home and be a fulltime homemaker. She attended Ray of Hope Church in Harrisonburg and New Hope Outreach Worship Center.
On Dec. 30, 1972, she married Paul Richard Dove, who also preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 2018.
She is survived by her sons, R. Keith Lawson, and R. Scott Dove and wife, Loree; sisters, Bertha Sheets of Idaho, Joan Sumstine of Utah, and Sandy Applebee of Iowa; grandchildren, Krista Devore, Craig Lawson and Sarah Lawson; great-grandchildren, Clay Devore and Morgan Lawson, as well as a great-great-granddaughter, Aviva Devore.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastors Mike Reynolds and Jimmy Kite officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday evening, May 23, 2021, at the funeral home. Facial coverings and distancing will be required for the health of others.
Her family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Luray for all of the care and support that they gave to Lois during her stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Outreach Worship Center, 2226 Rawley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
