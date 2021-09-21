Lois Karicofe Whitmer, 90, of Massanutten, Va., passed from this life to a better place on Sept. 18, 2021. She had been living with her daughter, Diane, for several years.
Born Sept. 29, 1930, in Rockingham County, she was the daughter of the late Wade A. and Mildred Heatwole Karicofe.
Lois was a 1948 graduate of Linville-Edom High School and graduated from Beauty School in 1960. She was a self-employed beautician for many years.
Lois’ first love was her family. She was a caregiver for many years for her parents and husband. She was very generous with her friends and strangers. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave her much joy and she cherished them. She enjoyed working in her flower beds, the beauty of hummingbirds and the companionship of her pets, especially Jake, the dog, and Whiskers, the cat. Her faith in God was steadfast and she was a member of the Mt. Olivet Christian Church.
On Dec. 25, 1947, Lois and Garland L. Whitmer were united in a marriage that lasted 60 years. Garland preceded her in death Nov. 9, 2008. In addition to her husband and her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Lee Stephenson, and her son-in-law, Olaf John Osmundson.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Osmundson; four grandchildren, Sonja Ryman and husband, Shane, Erik Osmundson, Jakob Osmundson and wife, Kristy, Sarah Douglas and husband, James; and four great-grandsons, Micah Douglas, Gavin Ryman, Avery and Logan Osmundson.
A funeral service will be conducted 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The family requests that face masks be worn during the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. For those who aren’t able to attend, services will be recorded and posted to the Kyger website on Sunday morning.
Immediately after Pastor Wayne Wright will conduct a private graveside service at Rest Haven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet Christian Church, 38 Mt. Olivet Church Road, Elkton, VA 22827 or to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, PO Box 937, Verona, VA 24482-0937.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
