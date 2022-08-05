Lois Long Driver, age 94, of Fairfax, peacefully passed away on July 31, 2022, surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Dorilas Jacob "DJ" Driver. She was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on April 17, 1928, as the fifth child of Edgar Long and Sadie Liskey Long. Lois was also preceded in death by her siblings, Anna Margaret Watson, Robert Long, Carroll Long, Helen Long and Emily Bruce.
Lois is survived by her three children, Linda D. Hughlett and her husband, Harold, D. Michael Driver, and Mary V Driver-Downs and her husband, Terry. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of Madison College, where she met “DJ.” They settled in Fairfax, Va., where she worked as an elementary school teacher for Fairfax County Schools. She also worked as a teacher for the Navy-Dependent Schools on the islands of Saipan and Japan, where she and DJ were a principal-teacher team.
Lois was an active member of the Fairfax United Methodist Church and served faithfully in the UMW (United Methodist Women.) She enjoyed participating in the choir, participating on the wedding committee, and teaching Sunday School.
She was a former president of the Woman’s Club of Fairfax (General Federation of Woman’s Club – GFWC.) She supported their educational scholarships and all of their community projects.
In retirement, she also enjoyed traveling, gardening, singing, and especially loved spending time with her six grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. Friends and family are welcome to a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will occur at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery (Endless Caverns Route 11), 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in memory of Lois may be made to the “Scholarship Fund” at the Woman’s Club of Fairfax (GFWC), P.O. Box 3311, Fairfax, VA 22038.
