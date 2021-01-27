Lois M. Keyser
Lois Mae Keyser, 96, of Stanley, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. She was born Dec. 23, 1924, in Shenandoah and was a daughter of the late Alfred U. Rinaca and Eula Mae Frazier Rinaca.
Lois had worked at the Luray Textile plant and also helped her husband on the farm. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Stanley.
On March 31, 1945, she married Ralph Julian Keyser, who died Sept. 5, 2014.
She is survived by two daughters, Elaine Thomas and husband, Jeff, of Stanley and Bonnie K. Williams of Chino Valley, Ariz.; a son, R. Dennis Keyser of Stanley; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Shuler; and five brothers, Unis, Virgil, John, Roy and Elwood Rinaca.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the St. Luke Cemetery at Alma by Pastor T. Stevenson.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Luke Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, Stanley, VA 22851.
