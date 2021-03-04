Lois Esther Mumaw Martin, 86, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021.
Mrs. Martin was born May 3, 1934, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late John R. and Esther Forry Mosemann Mumaw.
On May 25, 1957, she married Emanuel Martin, who preceded her in death Feb. 17, 2017.
She worked for Red Front Supermarket, Laurelville Mennonite Church Center, the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, Harnish Haus, and retired from State Farm as an administrative assistant. She played basketball at Eastern Mennonite College and was an avid lifelong baseball fan. She loved music, singing in various choirs including the Mercersburg and the Shenandoah Valley Community Choruses, baking, cooking, cross-stitching and hosting family gatherings and events. She was a member of Park View Mennonite Church.
Surviving are her children, Keith Martin of Harrisonburg and Gail Laur and husband, Calvin, of Sandusky, Mich.; sister, Miriam Mumaw; grandchildren, Adam Laur, Graham Laur and fianceé, Jessica Wootton, Jonathan Martin and fianceé, Miranda Newmark, and Daniel Martin; two great-grandchildren, Julian Laur and Alice Plummer, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Mumaw Peachey, Grace Mumaw and Catherine Mumaw.
Pastor Phil Kniss of Park View Mennonite Church will conduct a virtual memorial service March 20, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Those wishing to view the memorial service can visit www.pvmchurch.org/loismartin. A private burial will take place March 5, 2021, at Lindale Mennonite Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community Compassion Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
