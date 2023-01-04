Lois Mae “Snookie” Rouser, 98, of Harrisonburg, passed away Dec. 30, 2022, at Brookdale at Harrisonburg. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was born Nov. 30, 1924, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Eddie Rouser and Mary E. Francis Rouser Yokley.
Snookie was a graduate of the Lucy Simms School. She was employed by the Ney family and worked for them for three generations at Joseph Neys and Neys House of Fashion. She also worked in housekeeping at Rockingham Memorial Hospital before retiring. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 76.
The Rouser home was listed for three generations in the “Green Book.” “The Negro Motorist Green Book”, a guide for African American travelers, it provided a list of boarding houses throughout the country. Snookie met numerous famous dignitaries that stayed at her home throughout the years.
She is survived by numerous cousins; and special friends, William Reed, Maxine Magri, Howard and Betty Curry, Caroline Hawkins and Eddie Ney.
In additions to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Henry F. Rouser; her grandmother, Ida Mae Francis; and stepfather, Harold J. Yokley.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Newtown Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
