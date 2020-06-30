Lois Mae Davis Palmer of Harrisonburg, homemaker and educator, was born in 1922 in Pittsburgh, Pa., the daughter of the late Albert Griffith Davis and Nina Mae Haney Davis. She passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Porthouse Senior Care in Port Republic, Va., at the age of 97.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Forrest Charles Palmer Sr., with whom she was intermarried in 1946. She is also survived by her children, Forrest Charles Palmer Jr. and wife, Barbara; Beth Elaine Palmer Hart and her husband, Thomas; son-in-law, Michael Arehart; grandchildren, David Palmer and wife, Christine, Timothy Palmer and wife, Jenny, Carrie Hart; Sarah Hart and husband, Patrick Higgins, Virginia Hart, Hunter Arehart and wife, Anne, Brent Arehart and wife, Chelsea; great- grandchildren, Jaiden Arehart, Graham Palmer, Colin Palmer, Hart Dillwood and Orion Higgins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Lorrayne Palmer Arehart.
Lois graduated from Brentwood High School and the University of Pittsburgh, receiving a degree in Health, Physical Education and Recreation. Following teaching at Hamilton Junior High School in McKees Rock, Pa., she was on the faculty of Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pa., Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Ind., and George Peabody College of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.
She was a charter member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg and later a member of First Presbyterian (PCUSA). She was a member of James Madison University Women’s Club. In college, she became a member of Chi Omega Sorority, serving as Chapter President. During her Senior year, she was also a member of the Heinz Chapel Choir at the University of Pittsburgh and the recipient of a gold Heinz Chapel Choir key. While a resident of State College, MS, she held offices in the Starkville Presbyterian Church, and the Mississippi State University’s Newcomer Club, Campus Club, Women’s Club as well as the Overstreet Elementary School PTA. She was included in Who’s Who of American Women.
At the request of Lois, her body has been cremated and there will be no funeral or memorial service. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Forrest and Lois Palmer Faculty/Staff Recognition Award Fund of Keister Elementary School and sent to the Harrisonburg Education Foundation, care of Harrisonburg City Public Schools, 1 N. Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
