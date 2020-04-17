Lois Marie (Jones) Oster, 74, of Penn Laird, Va., peacefully entered the presence of her Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020, after a long, productive life and a short illness.
She was born April 26, 1945, in Riverdale, Md., to the late Rev. Glenn D. and Evelyn M. (Hallin) Jones. On July 31, 1965, Lois married her beloved husband, Charles V. Oster. She is survived by her husband Chuck; by one son, Stephen S. Oster and wife, Sharon, of Orwell, Vt., and one daughter, Lynette E. Long and husband, Keith, of Penn Laird, Va.; grandchildren, Jacquelyn, Katherine and Colleen Oster, and Justin, Nathan, Matthew and Rebekah Long; one brother, Dr. Calvin David Jones; one sister, Eileen E. Pryor, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, the Rev. Everett W. Jones.
Lois was a 1963 graduate of Connellsville High School, Connellsville, Pa. She was a capable secretary and held positions with Reliance Electric & Engineering, Cleveland, Ohio and York, Pa.; York Div. of Borg-Warner, Washington, D.C.; ADT Security and Emmanuel Alliance Church, Frederick, Md. For several years, she was self-employed as a wedding consultant under the name Sincerely Yours. Lois was a member of the Rotary Club of Frederick, Md., where she served as executive secretary for 21 years, was a Paul Harris Fellow, and the recipient of the Service Above Self Award. She was later a member and secretary of the Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club.
Lois was a charter member of Emmanuel Alliance Church in Frederick, Md. and was instrumental in the founding of the church, where she served as secretary of the board, teacher, pianist, and choir member. She served as president in her local church, as well as, district secretary for Alliance Women. After moving to Virginia in 1997, she became a member of Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene. For thirteen years, she and her husband served as the leaders of the JOY Fellowship Group. She also was involved in service to Hope Distributed Food Bank, taught Bible studies, was a member of the choir, and assisted in children’s ministry. For 25 years she actively volunteered her time at Frederick Memorial Hospital and later at Sentara-RMH.
Above all else, Lois wished to be remembered as a follower of Jesus Christ. She loved studying the Bible, praying for others and sending notes of encouragement. She lived her life in close relationship with her Savior. Lois was a devoted homemaker and took great pleasure in providing a pleasant and loving environment for her family. She enjoyed traveling, reading, hand crafts, entertaining friends and family, and hosting tea parties.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Kerry Leichty, Pastors Jim Harrison, Roger Dove, and Adam Snow, the JOY Fellowship Group for their care, kindness, and ministry to them during Lois’s last days.
At Lois’s request, funeral and internment services will be private. If desired, contributions in her memory may be made to Hope Distributed CDC, 1869 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 and RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home & Crematory, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
