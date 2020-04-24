Lois Monger Senger, of Harrisonburg, passed away April 23, 2020, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia. She was born July 15, 1932, in Elkton, and was the daughter of the late Benjamin Kelly and Virgie Wyant Monger.
She enjoyed engaging in all kinds of activities and projects with her nine siblings, especially when they involved her parents. Bowling was her favorite sport and the collecting and selling of antiques was her most passionate hobby.
On February 9, 1950, Lois was united in marriage to Norlyn Lee Senger, who survives. They recently celebrated seventy years of marriage. Together they truly enjoyed supporting their children on all their endeavors and attending auctions and yard sales near and far.
Also surviving are her sister, JoAnn Lam and her husband, Elmer, of Elkton, Va.; her four children, Sandy Harper, Norlyn Lee (Sunny) Senger II and his wife, Kendra, Dewey Kelly Senger and his wife, Amy, and Kristi Luddy, and her husband, Fred; five grandchildren, Kim Shull, Windy Sheeley, Lee Senger, Danyel Senger and Justin Senger; six great-grandchildren, Alex Smyth, Nick Smyth, Kyle Shull, Justin Shull, MaKayla Shifflett and Caleb Robbins, and five great-great-grandchildren, Tate Shull, Brysen Smyth, Lance Smyth, Teddy Shull and Milo Shull.
She was preceded by sisters, Beulah Bradley, Octavie Shifflett, Juanita Morris and Odessa Shifflett, and brothers, Gilbert Monger, Bernard “Karo” Monger, Harold Monger, and Carroll “Bootie” Monger.
Pastor Wendell (Sonny) Henkel will conduct a private graveside service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a gift in Lois’s name to any organization, such as those dedicated to making Covid PPE for our first responders, fire departments, rescue squads, law enforcement, medical professionals and supporting personne, or to make a gift to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, PO Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.
The family sincerely thanks each and every person at Journeys Crossing for the compassionate care given to Lois and thanks to First Choice Hospice for their guidance and care.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.