Lois Pitsenbarger, 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her home. Lois was born June 7, 1933, a daughter of the late Carrie Marie (Miller) and George Gilbert Dean.
She retired from AMP after many years of service in 1996.
She was united in marriage to James L. Pitsenbarger, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her son, K.D. Rhodes; ex‐husband, Kenneth Rhodes; five brothers and one sister.
Lois is survived by a daughter, Denise Avitt; grandchildren, Krystal Randall, Benjamin Weimer, Scott Rhodes, Aaron Rhodes and Elisha Rhodes; and six great-grandchildren.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
