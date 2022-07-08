Lois Shank Hess, 88, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away July 3, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port. Born at the family home in Rockingham County on Oct. 1, 1933, she was the daughter of the late George Edward Shank and Blanche Weaver Shank Colaw.
Mrs. Hess graduated from Mt. Clinton High School and was a lifelong member of Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church. She, along with her husband in 1962, started a fertilizer company that later became S.L. Hess and Sons. Lois had such a positive outlook on life, enabling her to overcome many health obstacles that she would have otherwise not survived. Her determination for life allowed her to pursue exactly what she wanted for her life. Family and close friends meant everything to her. The brightest lights in Lois’ life were her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. She loved to travel and always made friends along the way. Camping, NASCAR racing, lighthouses, bingo, playing cards and ice cream were some of her favorites.
Lois was also a big fan of the New York Yankees and loved watching Tiger Woods play golf. The family wishes to offer special thanks to Bellaire and its Memory Care unit for the dedicated attention they gave mom in her final weeks. Also, a special thanks to Kindred Hospice and Home Instead for their extra care.
On Oct. 8, 1950, she married Samuel Leroy “S.L.” Hess, II, who preceded her in death on June 21, 2016.
Surviving are a daughter, Sue Hess Lam and husband, Phil; a son, Samuel L. Hess, III and wife, Diane; two granddaughters, Karmen Derrow and husband, Richard and their children, Coty, Ty and Lexi Derrow, and Summer Long and her children, Lilly, Ava and Gage Long; sister-in-law, Sandy Hess and nieces and nephews, Dennis and George Shifflett, Laura Hess Baltagi, Greer Etchebarne, C. M. Hess, III and Sabrina Hess Knight.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, C. Steven Hess; a sister, Doris S. Gainer; brother-in-law, Charles M. Hess, Jr.; nephew, Kenny Shifflett and niece, Angel Hess.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jim Joyner officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
