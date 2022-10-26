Lois Elizabeth (Stover) Vantine, 83, wife of Don Vantine, died on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
She was born October 17, 1939 in Shenandoah County, daughter of the late Eugene and Anna (Strickler) Stover.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Alison and Tony Andrews, and a granddaughter, Hannah Elizabeth Andrews. Also surviving are a brother, Roger Stover of Staunton and three sisters, Nancy Miller of Luray, Bonnie Dellinger of Harrisonburg, and Judy Johns of Martin, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Lindy Stover.
Lois dedicated her life to serving her family, community, and friends. Prior to her daughter’s birth, she was employed as a special clerk to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and later as an attendance secretary by Fairfax County Public Schools at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke. Although a lifelong member of Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market, Lois faithfully served St. Johns United Methodist Church in Springfield on the church’s altar guild, communion team, ladies circle, and various outreach activities when the family lived in Northern Virginia. She volunteered much of her time organizing social events, leading neighborhood gardening activities, and entertaining family and friends in her home. She never said “no” to a friend in need. Perhaps Lois’ favorite calling was being “Lolo” to Hannah. She treasured the time she spent as Hannah’s babysitter and the fun they had together.
A graveside service for immediate family will be conducted at Springdale Mennonite Church in Waynesboro.
Henry Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences may be made online to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
