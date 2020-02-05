Lois ‘Tennie’ Jean Winegard
Lois “Tennie” Jean Winegard, 86, of Elkton, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Aug. 13, 1933, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Joseph N. and Lorena Haney.
Tennie was a devoted Christian. She lived her life for her children and grandchildren. She loved to attend horse shows with her husband and was a member of the Upper Room Church in Elkton.
On Aug. 16, 1949, she married Leonard Nelson “Bugs” Winegard, who passed away on Nov. 9, 2015.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary L. Winegard, one brother and two sisters.
She is survived by her son, David Winegard; a daughter, Debbie J. Morris and husband, Ronnie, all of Elkton; grandchildren, Jeffrey “Snag” Morris, John Morris and Franklin Winegard; a brother, Norman Haney; and a special aunt who was raised with her, Pearl Mowbray.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Barbara Hensley officiating.
Friends may visit the home of her daughter, Debbie, at any time, 320 East Rockingham St., Elkton, VA 22827.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
