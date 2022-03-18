Lois Wanda Barkey Miller, age 84, died peacefully March 16, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community with her two daughters by her side.
Lois was born May 23, 1937, in Mishawaka, Ind. She was the youngest of four sisters, all of whom have preceded her in death. Her parents were the late Walter and Alma Barkey.
Lois worked at MCC in Akron, Pa. after graduating from high school. It was there that she met Lloyd Miller in passing as he departed for PAX service in Korea. Their paths crossed again at Goshen College three years later and they were married on July 28, 1962.
They later moved to Slave Lake, Alberta, Canada, where they started their family and had two daughters. Together they built a successful business, which they sold years later and moved the family back to Goshen, Ind.
Lois and Lloyd moved to Sarasota, Fla. in the late 80s and lived there for 23 years. During this time they also lived in Harrisonburg, Va. near their daughter, Joleen Myers, husband, Gary, and grandchildren, Lorien, Corin and Maira. Lois is also survived by her youngest daughter, Starla Borror, husband, Randall, and grandchildren, Luke, Kayla, Alyssa and Benjamin of Durham, N.C. Lois’ husband, Lloyd, passed away in 2011.
Lois graduated from Goshen College with a teaching degree. She taught for a short time in Indiana and Alberta, Canada. She then worked with Lloyd in the business that they started together. Lois was an incredible cook and baker. She collected and sold antique pottery, loved to travel, walk, and spend time with friends and family. She had an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor.
Lois will be buried in Sarasota, Fla. beside the love of her life and soulmate, Lloyd Miller, her husband of 49 years. A memorial service will be held in April at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
