Lola Lee (Christian) Strickler, 81, of Mount Sidney, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Brookdale of Staunton.
She was born Jan. 21, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Hugh and Frances (Alexander) Christian.
Lola was the owner of the Teachers Aid Store in Harrisonburg and was a member of Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren. Quilting and crocheting were passions that allowed her to express her creativity and brought her immeasurable joy. She treasured family and friends, and while Lola's physical presence may be gone, her memories will live in our hearts.
Lola was united in marriage to Ron Strickler, who survives.
Lola is also survived by a daughter, Christy (Jamie) Haag of Mount Crawford; brothers, Hugh (LeeAnn) Christian of Weyers Cave and Michael (Debbie) Christian of Vinton; and two grandchildren, Jacob and Elijah Haag.
She was preceded in death by son, Allen Strickler.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, to pay their respects and sign the guest register. The family will not be present.
A service celebrating Lola's life will be held Thursday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren with Pastors Henry and Janet Elsea officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Geovdany Joseph's Mission, c/o Barren Ridge Church, 1790 Barren Ridge Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.