Lola Mavis Stultz See, 95, of Harrisonburg, passed away March 5, 2023, at Blue Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Harrisonburg.
She was born April 22, 1927, in Mathias, W.Va. to the late William L. and Maggie Whetzel Mongold.
Lola worked at the HD Lee Co. and later at ShenValley Meat Packers. She was a member of the Mathias Church of the Brethren and the Greenvalley Homemakers Club.
On March 1, 1947, she married Virgil Ernest Stultz, who preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 1991. On June 5, 1993, she married her second husband, Ernest See, who preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2002.
Surviving are a daughter, Mildred Sealey and husband, Denzil; stepchildren, Donna Good, Erna Muterspaugh, Kim Hogle, and Kevin See; granddaughters, Keri Fry and husband, Brandon, and Joni Gochenour Lehman and husband, Daniel; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Nona Pauley; and numerous stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews;
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, five brothers, and a stepdaughter, Sharon Smith.
Pastor Bob Curns will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Mathias Church of the Brethren in Mathias. Burial will follow at Perry Moyer Memorial Cemetery in Bergton.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mathias Church of the Brethren, 137 Upper Cove Run Road, Mathias, WV 26812 or the Mathias Baker Vol. Fire Co., PO Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
