Lola Virginia Siever Burgoyne, 82, a resident of Mount Clinton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.
Mrs. Burgoyne was born on Aug. 2, 1939 and was a daughter of Justina Foster and Gertie Alice Wittig Siever. She enjoyed working in laundry at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community where she retired. Lola loved to collect chicken figurines, cook and bake. Every Sunday, she hosted lunch for her family. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother taking care of all of them at some point in their lives. Her family was her world. She was a member of Donovan Memorial United Methodist Church.
On Aug. 26, 1955, she married Leroy Bailey “Pee Wee” Burgoyne who preceded her in death on March 13, 2016.
Surviving are her children, Larry Burgoyne and wife Donna of Clover Hill, Lorie Burgoyne of Mount Clinton, Lee Burgoyne and wife Brenda of Singers Glen, Lowell Burgoyne of Union Springs, Linda Morris and fiancé Jerry Kline of Harrisonburg; siblings, Lewis Siever, Wilma Stroop, Mary Dove; grandchildren, Mary Cifers and husband Mike, Kellie Blewett and husband Bryan, Michael Morris, Wesley Burgoyne and wife Ashley, Steven Burgoyne and wife Danae, Tyler Burgoyne and wife Kelsey; great grandchildren, Tristan Skala, Lexi Skala, Ryan Cifers, Kyleigh Morris, Maddie Morris, Thea Morris, James Blewett, Adrienne Burgoyne, Andrew Burgoyne, Daniel Burgoyne, Abigail Burgoyne, and Carson Burgoyne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Burgoyne was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn Siever and Chester Siever. Her sister, Ina Thompson passed away several hours after Lola on the same day.
Wendell “Sonny” Henkel will conduct a funeral service on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Clinton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
