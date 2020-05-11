Londia Viola Mongold Deavers
Londia Viola Mongold Deavers, 88, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg from complications of previous health issues and COVID-19. Born on April 26, 1932, in Mathias, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Grant and Winnie (Feathers) Mongold.
On July 22, 1950, she married the only love of her life, Robert Forrest Deavers, who preceded her on Oct. 5, 2013. They were married for 63 years.
Londia attended the Cullers Run School in Mathias, W.Va. She was of the Brethren faith and was previous employed by Metro Pants Company.
Londia enjoyed quilting and was very proud she made each of her children and grandchildren a quilt. She enjoyed crafts and especially making Christmas tree ornaments and collecting dolls. She enjoyed camping and made many friends, especially at Natural Chimney’s Campground.
Surviving are one son, Robert E. “Jimmy” Deavers and wife, Mary, of Rockingham; daughters, Janet Ford and husband, Dennis, of McGaheysville and Peggy Hess and husband, Ernest, of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren, Ernie Hess and wife, Ann, of Arizona, David Mitchell and wife, Melanie, of Tennessee, Renee Bowers of Keezletown, Daniel Deavers and wife, Mindy, of Fort Defiance and Dianne Deavers and special friend, Jeremy Cave, of Mount Solon; nine great-grandchildren, Taylor Bowers, Haley Brittingham, Trinity Shiflet, Londia Shiflet, Justin Taylor, Aleeya Hess, Corey Mitchell and Ethan and Owen Deavers; one great-great grandson, Alexander Brittingham; sisters, Lorene Biller of Mathias, W.Va., and Arlene Sager of Baker, W.Va.; one brother Virgil Mongold of Criders; and a special daughter-in-law, Dorothy Deavers.
Also preceding her in death are a son, Gary Lee Deavers; sisters, Dorothy Wilson, Nina Dove and Mattie Miller; brothers, Houston and Eugene Mongold; and a half brother, Allen Feathers.
Daniel Deavers will conduct a private graveside service.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
