Lonnie Earl Wilkins
Lonnie Earl Wilkins, 76, of Broadway, died Dec. 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 25, 1946, in Bergton and was a son of the late Charlie and Elva Whetzel Wilkins.
Lonnie retired from Valley Proteins in Linville where he operated the cooking machines.
On May 24, 1968, he married the former Dorothy Carrick, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Timothy Wilkins and wife, Edna; sisters, Arletta Clutter, Geneta Trumbo and husband, Larry, and Eula Gammon; brothers, Garnett Wilkins and wife, Sharon, and Bobby Wilkins and wife, Joyce, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Charlie, Ivan, and Allen Wilkins.
Pastor Costella Forney will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be private.
The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Linville United Methodist Church Food Fund, 5180 Kratzer Road, Linville, VA 22834 or to Sentara Hospice at the RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
