Lonnie Marshall Shoemaker, 75, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Shoemaker was born Nov. 19, 1947, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Marshall and Frances Bare Shoemaker.
He drove a truck for Rockingham Poultry for 30 years and Marvin Crites Trucking for 10 years. He loved wrestling, deer hunting, and riding his Harley.
He is survived by his previous wife and best friend of many years, Lisa Shoemaker; his children, Belinda Wagman Boothe and husband, Jason, and Adam Shoemaker; grandchild, Cora Lynn Ward Good; nieces and nephews, Johnathan, Priscilla, Cassie, Samantha, Haley and Ashley Rodeffer. He was the last surviving member of his family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shoemaker was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Shoemaker.
Glen Turner and Randy Whetsel will conduct a memorial service Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 373, Singers Glen, VA 22850 or to the Singers Glen Rescue Squad, PO Box 75, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
