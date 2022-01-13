Lonnie Rudolph Moomaw Sr., 92, of Timberville, died Jan. 11, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born March 15, 1929, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Lonnie Andrew and Irma McNeal Moomaw.
Lonnie was a lifelong farmer and a former member of the F.F.A. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church of the Valley.
On April 19, 1950, he married the former Virginia Joan Frere, who preceded him in death on June 18, 2002.
Surviving him are a son, L.R. Moomaw Jr. and wife, Lois, of Broadway; a daughter, Sharon Moomaw Holoka of Phoenixville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Scott W. Wenger and wife, Terri, Heather A. Holoka, David A. Holoka and wife, Lauren, and Trey Moomaw and wife, Breidi; three great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; four stepgreat-great-grandchildren; a brother, Donnie Moomaw of Timberville and a sister, Donna Cyzick of Hinton.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John Allen Moomaw; a sister, June Fahrney; and son-in-law, Richard Holoka.
Pastor David Moore will conduct a graveside service Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Pauls Lutheran Cemetery near Timberville.
The casket will be closed and there will not be any services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or Timberville Fire Department, P.O. Box 101, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
