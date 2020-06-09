Lora Marie (May) Bodkin, 46, of Clover Hill, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Lora was born Nov. 16, 1973, a daughter of Linda May of Clover Hill and the late Dennis Warren. She was raised in the home of her late grandmother, Hazel May.
She was united in marriage to Kermit Bodkin, who preceded her in death.
Lora is survived by a daughter, Kayla Cook of Mount Solon; son, Bryan Parlette of Bridgewater; twin sister, Lisa Higgins of Clover Hill; grandson, Christopher Mason; boyfriend, Robert Rhodes of Bridgewater; and nephews, Dawson, River and Cass Higgins.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, to pay their respects.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, P.O. Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812, to help with unexpected funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.