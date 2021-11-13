Loraine Elizabeth Wichael, 91, of Grottoes, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at University of VA Medical Center.
Loraine was born on December 16, 1929, a daughter of the late Bertha Elizabeth (Christian) and Emanuel David Kniceley.
She had worked for Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
Loraine is survived by a daughter, Patricia Ann Neal and husband, Orville, of Staunton; grandchildren, James Neal and wife, Donna, and Julie Love and husband, Bryan; great-grandchildren, Dasha Huffman, David Love, Lindsey Neal, and Emily Neal; great-great-grandchildren, Ezra Huffman, and Nile Huffman; nephew, Perry Lee Kniceley; niece, Gale Ann Kniceley.
She is also preceded in death by brothers, Roy, and Harry Lee Kniceley, and a granddaughter, Megan Love.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Dayton Cemetery, with Chaplain David Kite officiating. Please be considerate of others and wear a mask at the graveside service.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
