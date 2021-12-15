Loraine Mildred Deavers, 95, of Shenandoah, Va., went to be with the Lord, on Monday, December 13, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Deavers was born, December 12, 1926, in Des Plaines, Illinois, and was the daughter of the late, Louis F. and Flora M. Linnemann. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Elda Listen.
Loraine worked at the War Department in Washington, D.C. during WWII. While living in Texas, she went to work in the Finance Department at Fort Hood Military Base for the U.S. Army where she met her husband. She came to the Valley in 1957 from Coppers Cove, TX. Loraine was a very active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Shenandoah, President of the Shenandoah Elementary School P.T.A. and owned and operated Deavers Tax Service in Elkton, retiring at the age of 92.
On October 21, 1952, she married John Walter Deavers, who also preceded her in death on May 11, 1998.
She is survived by her son, John Joe Deavers and wife, Marsha, and grandson, John Atticus Deavers.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Shenandoah, with Reverend Tarja Stephenson officiating. The church asks that masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 199 N 4th St., Shenandoah, VA, 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
