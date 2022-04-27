Lorelei Lou (Lori) Schendel, 65, wife of Jack Schendel, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at her home in Harrisonburg. Lori loved life and fought courageously against cancer, keeping her loving, positive, faithful attitude to the end.
She was born Lorelei Lou Smith on May 26,1956, to her parents, Blaine H. and Lillian R. Smith in Mount Sidney, Va. She was better known by family and friends simply as Lori. She had three siblings; her sister, Heather Anne Robbins, and brothers, Lee B. Smith and Blaine H. Smith Jr.
Lori grew up in Harrisonburg, Va., and attended high school in Broadway, Va. At 17, she married Robert W. Shifflett in 1973 and had three children, Kerry D. Harrison (husband, Tom), Brandon Shifflett (fiancee, Amber Davis) and Grant Shifflett (wife, Whitney). She was blessed with three grandchildren, Dehler Harrison, Isla and Vivienne Shifflett.
In 1996, she married Jack L. Schendel who had three sons, Kevin, Nathan and Trevor Schendel. Lori was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She and Jack attended congregations in Front Royal, Staunton, and Harrisonburg, Va., where they made many friends and served joyfully and faithfully in declaring the good news of God’s Kingdom to all who cared to listen. Her desire to see God’s promise of “Peace on Earth” fulfilled never wavered! Lori was truly a delightful person, full of life, joy and kindness. Her memory will be cherished by all her family, friends, and any who had the pleasure of getting to know her.
As her family, we are extremely grateful to the nurses, doctors and friends who supported and cared for her during her final days!
A memorial service will be hosted on Zoom by Harrisonburg Congregation Of Jehovah’s Witnesses on April 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EST. A video prelude will begin at 1:30 p.m. EST.
