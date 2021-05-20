Loren Dewayne Bryan
Loren Dewayne Bryan, 80, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at VMRC. He was born in Franklin, W.Va., on Aug. 25, 1940, a son of the late Virginia Lena (Bryan) and Emory Lloyd Simmons.
Loren retired from Walker Manufacturing in 2002 after 36 years. He loved gardening, being outside and watching westerns.
On Dec. 20, 1972, he was united in marriage to Anna Louise (Lindsay) Sharp Bryan, who preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 1985.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Bryan, who was the light of his life and he called “Kimmy” and companion, Robert Fuller, of Harrisonburg; two stepdaughters, Linda Smith and husband, Ken, of South Carolina and Connie Teter and husband, Keith, of Dayton; five sisters, Opal Ringgold of Harrisonburg, Juanita Burger and husband, Roger, of Harrisonburg, Darlene Simmons of Bridgewater, Bonnie Hubart and husband, Jerry, of New Market and Sandra Peck of Elkins, W.Va.; and a special friend, Betty Brooks of Crimora. Five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie Simmons and Lester Simmons, and sister, Linda Lou Simmons.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Chaplain David Kite officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cat’s Cradle, PO Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
